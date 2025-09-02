Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed anger over the delay in issuing permissions for multi-storey buildings and other structures.

Reviewing the status of the permissions issued to the buildings under the "Build Now" within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Monday, the CM said that some officials were being neglectful in issuing permissions to multi-storey buildings, construction of gated communities and other permits.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Successful Visit to China Testimony to His Diplomatic Skills: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The CM has ordered HMDA Secretary Ilambarth to find out the reasons for the delay in the issuing of permissions and take action against the officials responsible. He also warned that many allegations are being made against officials of the Irrigation Department in particular and he will not tolerate them at all, according to an official statement from the CM's office.

The officials were ordered to take up a LiDAR survey of the tanks, canals and other water resources within the HMDA area immediately. The CM emphasised that the complete details should be collected to avoid any disputes.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 52-Year-Old Jilted Lover Kills Woman by Setting Her on Fire, Arrested.

HMDA Secretary was instructed to hold regular meetings with GHMC, HYDRAA and Irrigation officials in this regard and grant permissions quickly. HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath and others participated in the review.

Earlier, CM Reddy ordered officials to expedite the repairs of the damaged roads, buildings, breached ponds and water bodies and the reconstruction of the submerged electric substation, which were damaged due to recent heavy rains and floods in the state.

The CM also inquired about the lack of assistance from the Centre despite heavy losses in the flood-affected Khammam and Warangal districts last year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)