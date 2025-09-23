Mulugu (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanded that the Centre allocate funds for organising the prestigious Tribal festival of Medaram Maha Jatara in January 2026, stated a release from the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to recognise the Medaram Jatara and accord National Festival Status, and also provide adequate support to the state government to organise the event on a grand scale.

While addressing a public meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister questioned the Centre for not extending support to India's biggest tribal Jatara at the famous Sammakka Saralamma temple in Mulugu district in the state.

"The Centre was releasing thousands of crores of funds to Kumbh Mela and showing indifference towards Medaram jatara," Reddy charged, as per the release.

The CM also lambasted the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for discriminating against the Medaram temple during its 10-year rule.

"The state government is ready to release required funds to develop the temple", the Chief Minister said, further stating that "it is not only my responsibility but also an emotion to visit the temple and develop the sanctum sanctorum," he said, as per the release.

"With the blessing of the deities - Sammakka Saralamma, I embarked on padayatra from the famous temple on February 6, 2023, to dethrone the previous government," he added.

Highlighting the welfare and development programs implemented for the Tribal community, CM Revanth Reddy stated that the government has sanctioned additional Indiramma houses in ITDA areas, further noting that the government was prepared and had taken into account all welfare plans for the tribals.

"The Tribal community are considered as the original inhabitants of this country... The government has invited the local tribal people and priests as partners in the temple development. Minister Sitakka and I am blessed to be born for developing the Sammakka Sarakkala Gadde (Sacred platform) and reconstruction of the premises," the CM said.

Furthermore, the CM instructed officials to construct the new structures using stone, which would forever remain as evidence of history.

"The works should be completed before the start of the Maha jatara and avoid any inconvenience to the visiting devotees," Redddy said.

He also sought the cooperation and participation of the locals for the speedy completion of the works.

"We will come back to the Maha Jatara again. Let us make the Jatara a grand success this time," he said. (ANI)

