Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state's IT Minister, D Shridhar Babu, and Women & Child Welfare Minister, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, launched a Women Acceleration Program (WAP) on Saturday.

The program was launched under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP), and Grassroot Youth Innovation Program (GYIP) implemented by WE Hub. The event took place JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The event also saw the exchange of 17 MoUs with premier institutions such as National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad, and academia partners such as RGKUT Basara, Gitam University, Govt. Degree College, Godavarikhani and Peddapalli, Tara Degree College, Sangareddy, Mother Theresa Engineering College, and corporates such as HP India Sales Pvt. Ltd, HYSEA, Iconiya, TRD Studios, 1M1MB; and ecosystem partners such as Ag Hub, Nirmaan Foundation.

The Women Acceleration Program, supported by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, and the World Bank, is a flagship initiative under the national RAMP scheme. It aims to accelerate the business growth of around 140 existing women-led MSMEs across Telangana over the next two years.

The newly introduced Grassroot Youth Innovation Program (GYIP) is designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among rural youth in Telangana. The program focuses on equipping young individuals with job readiness skills, mentorship, and hands-on experience, enabling them to become changemakers in their communities. The program will outreach over 6,000 students, 4,000 students to be sensitized, 1,500 to be onboarded onto iLEAP, and 500 to be onboarded to Campuspreneur program.

Setting the context of the program at the event, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C, said "WAP has been designed with a core objective: to address the key bottlenecks that existing or growth-stage women entrepreneurs typically face while trying to scale their businesses. These challenges include limited access to markets, inadequate exposure to product innovation, and minimal investment readiness.

The program seeks to bridge these gaps through comprehensive, hands-on support which will include - Capacity building & business management trainings; Product development & diversification; Machinery upgradation; Financial linkages and private investments; Market access and national & international outreach opportunities, etc.

Appreciating WE Hub for its efforts to enable women entrepreneurs, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in his remarks, said, "WE Hub has been at the forefront of empowering women entrepreneurs in Telangana. The launch of the Women Acceleration Program aligns seamlessly with our government's commitment to inclusive and women-centred development, as envisioned in the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission-2025. This Women Acceleration Program initiative is more than just a program; it is a movement to propel our women entrepreneurs to new heights of success."

In the event, Chief Minister Reddy also announced that WE Hub is setting up dedicated District "Women Centres of Excellences" (CoEs) and "Skill Development & Mini Manufacturing Hubs" in multiple districts and soon these Centres/hubs will be launched in Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, and Parakal soon and more Centres or Hubs are going to be set up shortly across districts in the state to decentralize access to entrepreneurship and skill development opportunities for women and youth.

"With these new initiatives--from the 'Skill Development and Mini Manufacturing Hubs' in Parkal to the Centres of Excellence in Peddapalli, Nalgonda, to Grassroot Youth Innovation Programs in Godavarikhani and Mulugu, and soon in Vikarabad--we are bringing opportunity right to our women's doorsteps," he said.

"These are not just centres; they are engines of transformation. Whether it is starting a business, learning a new skill, or securing a livelihood, our women will no longer have to come to Hyderabad for support. We are building a future where every woman, no matter where she lives, has access to the resources, training, and confidence she needs to rise and lead."

IT Minister Babu added: "Our women from rural Telangana have immense untapped potential. Through this program, we are not only unlocking access to capital, markets, and networks for women entrepreneurs, but also building a robust ecosystem where technology, training, and trust converge. With the right support, women can become powerful changemakers in their communities and beyond-and the WAP is a catalyst for that transformation."

WE Hub CEO, Sita Pallacholla, extended heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister and IT Minister for launching the Women Acceleration Program and for their unwavering support and motivation. "This initiative stands as a testament to Telangana's progressive and consistent approach to making the state's entrepreneurship ecosystem more enabling and inclusive. By directly addressing the barriers women-led enterprises face, this program is not just fostering growth-it is setting a benchmark. We are confident that this model will inspire and be replicated across other states in India, driving systemic change in how women entrepreneurs are supported and scaled," she remarked.

The grand launch event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 1,000 women entrepreneurs from various districts across Telangana, alongside officials from government departments and key stakeholders from the entrepreneurial ecosystem. A highlight of the event was the exhibition where WE Hub-supported women entrepreneurs set up stalls to showcase their diverse range of products, reflecting the innovation and enterprise fostered through the program. (ANI)

