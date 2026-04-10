Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to repair the three barrages in the Kaleshwaram Project and bring them back into use. He instructed that the works be completed in accordance with the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority and emphasised that the work should be expedited as quickly as possible, a release said.

On Thursday, at his residence in Jubilee Hills, the Chief Minister, along with Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, conducted a review of the Kaleshwaram project. He ordered that a special action plan be prepared for the repair works and that continuous monitoring be carried out. He also directed that all concerned agencies be alerted and that the pace of work be increased.

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The Chief Minister clarified that the tests and sample collection being conducted under the supervision of the Central Water and Power Research Station should be completed before the onset of the monsoon. He suggested forming a team comprising the Irrigation Department, CWPRS, barrage construction companies, and design consultants. He also instructed that members of the Central Water Commission be involved in every aspect of the work.

Engineers informed the Chief Minister that not only the sunken pillar at Medigadda, but the entire 1.6-kilometer barrage needs to be studied.

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The Chief Minister directed that 500 borewells be drilled near Medigadda and that a special action plan be prepared for this purpose. He instructed officials to arrange the necessary machinery and complete the work as quickly as possible. He also asked for the preparation of designs related to the repairs and a complete schedule of works to be completed by December.

Stating that delays in the work would not be tolerated, the Chief Minister assured that there would be no shortage of funds. He also suggested setting up a base camp at Medigadda and said that he would personally visit and inspect the works once they begin.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Irrigation Secretary Sridhar, CM's Secretary Manik Raj, and senior officials of the Irrigation Department. (ANI)

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