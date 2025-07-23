Hyderabad, Jul 23 (PTI) A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will leave for the national capital on Wednesday to mobilise support from MPs cutting across parties, for providing 42 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes (BCs) in local body polls, official sources said.

He would be reaching Delhi by afternoon, they said.

Reddy is expected to meet some of the Union Ministers besides Congress party senior leaders, sources further said.

The delegation aims to brief the Congress central leadership on the modalities and execution of the caste survey in Telangana, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka said on Wednesday.

"The Telangana government's objective is to swiftly introduce the BC Bill in Parliament and garner support for it. Around 100 Members of Parliament from the Indian National Congress will also join this initiative," Vikramarka had said.

The delegation will also seek support from Members of Parliament for the proposed legislation that would allow the inclusion of caste data in the national census.

