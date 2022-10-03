New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday inquired about the health condition of MP Mulayam Singh Yadav who was shifted to the Critical Care Unit.

The southern state's chief had called Singh's son Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The Telangana CM also told the SP chief that he would personally meet MP Mulayam Singh after Dussehra.

Earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about the health of Malayam Singh Yadav who was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on receiving information about the deteriorating health of Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, had a telephonic conversation with his son and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav," said a statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

Mulayam was admitted to the hospital for several days, however, he was shifted to the ICU after a deterioration in his health yesterday. Akhilesh Yadav rushed to Delhi from Lucknow.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about Mulayam Singh's health, said sources.

The sources further said that PM Modi said whatever possible assistance is required, he is there to help.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father's health.

"Spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after information about the ill health of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav was received. I pray to God that he gets well soon," tweeted Singh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished for a speedy recovery of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister."The news of ill health of Mulayam Singh ji was received. I wish him a speedy recovery," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, SP leader Rakesh Yadav said on Sunday that Mulayam Singh's oxygen levels was decreased a little bit but as per doctors, there is no need to worry.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is stable. Today, his oxygen levels decreased a little bit but as per doctors, there is no need to worry. His routine checkup is being done daily," said Rakesh Yadav. (ANI)

