Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): Congress has nominated sitting Rajya Sabha MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Advisor to Telangana Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Two Rajya Sabha seats will be vacated in Telangana as Abhishek Singhvi and Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP KR Suresh Reddy will retire on April 9.

Former MLA Vem Narender Reddy, who is considered a close aide to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, expressed gratitude towards the Congress high command upon being nominated by the party to contest the Rajya Sabha elections.

"My heartfelt thanks to the honorable Sonia Gandhi for announcing me as the Congress Party's Rajya Sabha candidate, to the Congress Party National President Mallikarjun Kharge, to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, to AICC Secretary KC Venugopal, to MP Priyanka Gandhi, to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to Congress Affairs In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, to PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and to the Congress Party High Command," Reddy wrote on X.

Abhishek Singhvi is likely to retain his seat, given Congress' strength in the Legislative Assembly.

The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The notification will be issued on February 26, commencing the election process. The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. (ANI)

