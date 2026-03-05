Mumbai, March 5: iQOO has officially confirmed the launch date for its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z11x 5G, in the Indian market. The device is scheduled to debut on March 12 at 12:00 PM IST, with availability confirmed through Amazon and the official iQOO India website.

The upcoming handset is positioned as a significant successor to the iQOO Z10x 5G, featuring substantial upgrades in processing power and battery capacity. Promotional teasers have revealed the device in two distinct colour options, Black and Mint Green, sporting a square-shaped rear camera module that houses a dual-sensor setup and a signature ring light. iQOO 15R Price in India, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z11x 5G Specifications (Expected)

Under the hood, the iQOO Z11x 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. The company claims this processor has achieved a score exceeding 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, suggesting a high level of efficiency for gaming and multitasking.

The smartphone will run on the latest Android 16 operating system, topped with the OriginOS 6 interface. According to the official listing, the device will be offered in a configuration featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, catering to users requiring higher memory benchmarks.

iQOO Z11x 5G Battery and Charging (Expected)

One of the standout features of the iQOO Z11x 5G is its 7,200mAh battery, which is a notable increase from the 6,500mAh unit found in its predecessor. This high-capacity cell supports 44W fast charging and reverse charging functionality, allowing the phone to act as a power bank for other devices.

iQOO asserts that the battery is designed for longevity, claiming a six-year durability cycle. In terms of daily usage, the battery is advertised to provide up to 40 hours of video playback or 15.4 hours of continuous gaming on a single charge.

iQOO Z11x 5G Price Range in India

Market analysts and retail footnotes suggest that the iQOO Z11x 5G will be priced at approximately INR 23,000 in India. This marks a shift toward a more premium mid-range segment compared to the iQOO Z10x, which launched last year starting at INR 13,499. Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Launch Today; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

The price increase is attributed to the inclusion of the more powerful Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC and the significantly larger battery. While the previous model utilised a 50-megapixel primary sensor, the Z11x 5G aims to provide a more robust all-round performance package for the competitive Indian mobile market.

