Jagtial (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Telangana Drug Control Administration raided an unlicensed medical shop in Jagtial Town, seizing medicines worth Rs. 43,000. The shop was operating without a valid drug license. Further investigation is underway.

According to a Drug Control official," Drugs Control Administration, Telangana officials, acting on credible information regarding the illegal stocking and sale of medicines, raided an unlicensed premises located at D. No: 1-5-82/A, Aravind Nagar, Jagtial Town on 19th March, 2025. J Ravi Kumar was running a medical shop at the said premises illegally without a drug licence."

The official continued, "During the raid, DCA officers detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantity of medicines for sale. 30 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics etc. are found stocked for sale at the premises."

DCA officials seized stock worth Rs 43000 during the raid, which was carried out by Drugs Inspector V Upender.

As per a release, DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

The release noted that wholesalers/dealers who supply medicines to such unlicensed entities, which are stocking and selling drugs without a drug licence, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against such wholesalers/dealers. Wholesalers/dealers shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug licence before supplying medicines to them.

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, issues drug licences for the stocking and selling of medicines in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.

In another case, officials detected medicines with misleading advertisements, and action will be taken against the offenders.

According to an official, "Drugs Control Administration, Telangana officials, detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their During the raids conducted on 19th March to detect medicines moving in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisements."

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

As per a release, persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954."

According to a press release, the public may report any suspected manufacturing activity related to drugs, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in residential, commercial, or industrial areas, as well as any other complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines, through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on all working days. (ANI)

