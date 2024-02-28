Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Drugs Control Administration in Telangana seized huge quantities of 'overpriced' drugs in Nizamabad district, officials said.

According to an official release from the Director General, Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, VB Kamalasan Reddy, the overpriced antibiotic was seized during a raid conducted by a DCA team in Armoor City, Nizamabad district.

"The antibiotic in question, Donem Injection (Meropenem injection IP 1 g), was seized for being sold at a price of Rs 1,899 for a 1g vial by a drug manufacturing firm."

"The government has fixed a ceiling price of Rs 952 for a 1g vial of the said injection. The maximum retail price, including a GST of 12 per cent, should not exceed Rs 1,067 for a 1 g vial of Donem Injection," DCA said in an official statement.

The product Meropenem injection IP 1 g sold under the brand name 'Donem' is under price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, and the pricing of the product is expected to adhere to the 'Ceiling Price' determined by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), a body under the Government of India, the statement added.

The firm, in this case, was found to overprice the product, charging an excess of Rs 832 for one vial. This action is a clear violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013," the statement said.

"Overpricing of essential medicines is a violation under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators," it said.

After the raids, the stock worth 36,081 was seized by the Telangana DCA from the drug firm.

Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders, according to the release. (ANI)

