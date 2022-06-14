Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Telangana government on Monday sanctioned an amount of more than Rs 60 lakh for the renovation of community hall for the welfare of the poor people in the state.

Locals expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government for renovating the community hall in the state.

"The Telangana government has sanctioned over Rs 60 lakh for renovating the G+1 community hall here. We stay in Basti, so people can use the community halls in case of any function because the banquet halls are very expensive. We can save our money by using these halls. I thank all the local MLAs and KCR government," Mazar, a local resident told ANI.

Another local said that people can organize health camps, Anganwadi classes, and family functions in this G+1 community hall.

"We thank the KCR government for renovating the Kazigalli community hall for poor people with a cost of over Rs 60 lakh. We use this community hall in many ways, including health camps, Anganwadi classes and family functions. It will be very helpful for us because most of the people living here are poor," Syed Ali, another resident added. (ANI)

