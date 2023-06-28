Hyderabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The Governor tweeted: "Humble tributes to former PM Late Shri P.V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. A learned scholar, administrator, writer and was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Township Policy 2023 Approved by Yogi Adityanath Government To Boost Private Investment and Provide State-of-the-Art Township Facilities to People.

The Chief Minister said Narasimha Rao was a great visionary who laid the foundation to put India on par with developed countries.

Rao is a son of the soil of Telangana who initiated various reforms and strived to make the country great, he said in a release.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bilal Khan Son of Ex-BJP Minister Kamal Khan Arrested in a Two-Year-Old Drug Peddling Case in Indore.

Naidu said the nation will never forget the key decisions and the stellar contributions of Narasimha Rao.

It is a matter of pride for Telugus that Narasimha Rao who made a lasting impact in public service and literary fields is a Telugu person, Naidu tweeted.

Telangana Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Satyavati Rathod, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao, former bureaucrat and Lok Satta leader N Jayaprakash Narayan and several other leaders visited 'PV Gyan Bhoomi', Narasimha Rao's samadhi here, and paid homage to the departed leader.

Narasimha Rao's daughter and MLC Vani Devi and other family members also visited 'PV Gyan Bhoomi' and paid tributes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)