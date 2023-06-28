Bhopal, June 28: The Crime Branch of Madhya Pradesh Police have claimed to have arrested former BJP minister Kamal Khan's son, Bilal Khan in connection with a two-year-old drug peddling case in Indore. Police claimed that Bilal's name had cropped up during the investigation, and he was being interrogated for his alleged involvement. Sources said he was nabbed on June 26.

According to Indore district police, Bilal Khan allegedly has links with the local network of an inter-state MDMA smuggling racket and a reward of Rs 4,000 was declared for his arrest earlier. In 2021, the MP Police had seized drugs worth Rs 70 crore, and Bilal Khan was one of the suspects in the case. Bilal was on the run since then and police were hunting for him. Kabali Movie Producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary Arrested by Cyberabad Police for Drug Peddling in Hyderabad, 90 Sachets of Cocaine Seized.

Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Agrawal said, "Bilal Khan was held from Chhoti Gwaltoli after being on the run for two years. He is one of the suspects in a two-year-old drug peddling case. He is being interrogated for his alleged involvement in a drug peddling case." Bilal Khan's (25) father Kamal Khan is a senior BJP leader, who was a former state minister for minority cell of Madhya Pradesh. India News | Haryana: Drug Peddler Arrested in Ambala

Police claimed that it was the MP’s biggest MDMA drug seizure case. So far, 40 persons have been arrested in the case, including a pharmaceutical unit owner from Hyderabad in Telangana, police said. During the investigation, police found that the consignment of MDMA drug was supposed to be sent to South Africa from Indore under the pretext of manufacturing medicines. The Crime Branch had raided the spot and seized the drug.

