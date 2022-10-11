Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Finance, Health, Medical and Family Welfare T Harish Rao, on Tuesday, participated in distribution of Aasara Pension Cards to dialysis patients at Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Vengalarao Nagar, Hyderabad.

Harish Rao said that Aasara pensions are being given to five thousand dialysis patients across the state and Identity cards were being given to them on Tuesday.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Stray Dog Attacks, Bites 10 People in Kochi’s Thrikkakara; Dog-Catchers Engaged After Canine Goes Missing.

Harish said "I am very happy that Chief Minister KCR is providing an Aasara pension to dialysis patients, I am thankful to him. Telangana State is the only state in the country that provides pensions to dialysis patients. This was possible only under the leadership of the Chief Minister. The government has allocated 100 crores in the budget for kidney patients. Telangana is the only first state to introduce a single use filter for dialysis patients."

"There were only 3 dialysis centres in Hyderabad. After formation of Telangana state, we increased it to 103. We have set up dialysis centres at 83 places in the districts. After the formation of the state, about 700 crores were spent on kidney patients. We are doing up to 150 kidney transplants per year in government hospitals free of charge by giving 10 lakhs," he added.

Also Read | Karnataka: Cancel Reservation for Muslims, Christians and Transfer It to Panchamasali Lingayats, Says BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

Harish also stated that the government is providing a single use dialysis system, free bus passes for dialysis patients and now Aasara pensions. The government is giving free kidney transplants under Arogya Shri by giving 10 lakhs. Kidney transplant recipients are given free medicines for life. These services are provided in Gandhi, Osmania, Nims.

"An organ transplantation center is being set up in Gandhi with 40 crores. Kidney transplant is done free of cost in government hospitals. We provide clean water to prevent kidney disease," said Harish.

"Aasra pensions are being given to 45 lakh people in the state. Telangana is the only state in the country which is giving pension to dialysis patients, AIDS and filaria patients," he added.

Harish further stated that the government is spending thousands of crores every month for Aasara pensions. In Maharastra, a pension of 1000 rupees is given, while in Karnataka it is only 600, Telangana state is giving 2016 rupees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)