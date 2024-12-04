Hyderabad, December 4: After an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday morning, Dr Prakash Kumar, Director of CSIR-NGRI said that the state capital is generally considered as a stable and low-risk area for seismic activity, making an earthquake of this magnitude rare for the region.

The official said that since Hyderabad is not in a major seismic zone, such an event may not pose immediate cause for alarm, but it is still valuable to monitor the scientific background behind it.

Dr Prakash Kumar, Director of CSIR-NGRI spoke to ANI and said, "We have got to know that people felt the tremours lightly. They might have felt it very lightly. Hyderabad is not an earthquake-prone area. We see it as a stable region. It is not very severe, but we haven't recorded quake of this magnitude in Hyderabad. In some regions, micro or feeble quakes were felt. We are yet to establish and study scientific background on this."

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted the Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the tremor was recorded at around 7:27 am on Wednesday and was centred around the Mulugu region at a depth of 40 km.

"EQ of M: 5.3, On: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N, Long: 80.24 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana," National Centre for Seismology posted on X. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. There are four Seismic zones in India - Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV and Zone V. Zone V expects the highest level of seismicity whereas Zone II is associated with the lowest level of seismicity. Telangana is grouped in Zone II, low intensity zone.

Approximately, 11 per cent of the country falls in zone V, approximately 18 per cent in zone IV, approximately 30 per cent in zone III and the remaining in zone II. A total of approximately 59 per cent of the landmass of India (covering all states of India) is prone to earthquakes of different intensities.

