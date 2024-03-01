India News | Telangana: Intermediate Student Jumps to His Death

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): An intermediate student died by suicide by jumping into the Sathnala dam after he was unable to reach the examination centre on time at Jainath Mandal of Adilabad district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shiva Kumar, a native of Magurla village in Jainath mandal.

Speaking to ANI, Sai Nath, an inspector posted at Jainath police station, said, "The deceased was an intermediate second-year student, identified as Shiva Kumar. He was a native of Magurla village in Jainath mandal. He had three backlogs in the Intermediate in the first year. He didn't go to the exam centre as he was late and stayed back at the bus stand. Overcome by the fear of failing the exam, he wrote a suicide note before jumping to his death in the Sathnala dam. The incident took place around 10.30 am this morning. The body was fished out and a post-mortem conducted. His mortal remains have been handed over to his family members. A case has been registered."

