Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) called off their strike to serve the patients as the country is witnessing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Keeping in view of patient's health as our first priority and also our responsibility to seve them in present pandemic crisis, we T-JUDA calling off the strike and will report to duties from 9 pm today," a statement issued by the Junior Doctors Association said.

The junior doctors have been demanding separate exclusive Covid hospitals for doctors and their family members who are infected with Covid 19. Though they have given assurance regarding the same, non have been put into implementation till date.

Demanding to fulfill the promises made to the doctors, the Telangana Senior Doctors Association alongside junior doctors had boycotted all the COVID-related duties from May 26 except for ICU cases and Critical care units.

The Telangana government has announced a 15 per cent increase in the stipend for senior resident doctors in the state.

In the order, the state government said that the Director of Medical Education, Hyderabad has furnished a proposal for a 15 per cent increase of stipend for Senior Residents from Rs 70,000 per month to Rs 80,500 per month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)