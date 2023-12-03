Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3 (ANI): After the election results, Telangana's two-time chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, submitted his resignation to the Governor of the state on Sunday evening.

After accepting his resignation, the Governor has requested Chief Minister KCR to continue office until the formation of a new government in the state.

Congress is set to form government in Telangana as the party has already sealed victory in 62 seats and is leading in two seats. Meanwhile, the BRS has won 36 seats and is leading in 3 assembly seats. The BJP has won 8 seats. AIMIM has won 7 seats, and is leading in 2 seats and CPI has won 1 seat.

After Congress's victory, celebrations were seen outside the Congress party officie in Hyderabad as supporters raised slogans of 'CM-CM' in favour of state party president Revanth Reddy's arrival at the party office.

After a sweeping victory in Karnataka, Congress' guarantees in Telangana have proved to be a game changer for the party in Telangana, India's youngest state.

The guarantees covered cash transfers, pension schemes, free electricity, cylinders and land to a wide base of voters, from women and farmers to students and martyrs' families. These include: the 'Mahalakshmi', 'Rythu Bharosa', 'Gruha Jyothi', 'Indiramma Indlu', 'Yuva Vikasam' and 'Cheyutha' guarantees.

Following the 'Karnataka model' of campaigning after its massive win in the state, Congress has promised to provide free bus travel for women in Telangana while also providing Rs 2500 to women every month under Mahalaxmi Yojana. An LPG cylinder at Rs 500 is also among the promises under this scheme.The party has promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household and a pension of Rs 4,000 per month to the elderly.

Telangana went to vote on November 30. In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats. (ANI)

