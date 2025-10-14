Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with senior party leaders, on Monday submitted a detailed representation to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana highlighting "large-scale irregularities, duplicate entries, and fake votes in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency."

Speaking to the media after the submission, KTR alleged that the Congress Party is resorting to every possible misuse of power and manipulation to win the Jubilee Hills seat.

"The Congress is using all means -- persuasion, division, and coercion -- to influence the outcome. Ministers from across the state have descended on Jubilee Hills to misuse official machinery and government resources," KTR said.

He pointed out the "hypocrisy" of the ruling party, saying, "When even their own MLAs are writing letters to the World Bank and newspapers saying the government has no funds, the Congress government is suddenly pouring in massive funds in Jubilee Hills, deceiving the public once again for electoral gain."

At least 20,000 duplicate and fake votes have been identified by BRS in the Jubilee Hills constituency so far, alleged the party.

In about 400 polling booths, nearly 50 fake votes have been registered per booth, it alleged.

"In many cases, a single person has two or three voter ID cards. In some instances, the same name appears multiple times with minor spelling changes," he said.

"In several houses, we found 150-200 votes registered at a single address. In one instance, a small house had over 100 votes," KTR added.

He further alleged that the Congress Party, in collusion with lower-level officials, deliberately added thousands of fake votes. "Around 15,000 votes were registered without valid addresses. In one case, the house owner himself said that none of the 23 registered voters in his house actually live there," KTR stated.

KTR accused the Congress of trying to win through voter theft, likening it to "Rahul Gandhi's national-level electoral theft reflected locally in Jubilee Hills."

"We have met the CEO of Telangana, who is responsible for conducting the free and fair Jubilee Hills by-election. We showed all kinds of proofs. We have presented all kinds of evidence on the irregularities that are happening here. One, heavy duplication of votes. Each person has three EPIC cards. This is major malpractice," he said.

BRS demanded that the Election Commission conduct a full-scale investigation into the irregularities in the Jubilee Hills voter list. Take strict action against officials who colluded in adding fake votes and transfer all compromised field officers immediately to ensure free and fair elections, they also demanded.

KTR alleged that despite the deletion of about 12,000 invalid votes, another 7,000 new fake votes were added, making it a total manipulation of nearly 19,000 votes.

He concluded by warning, "The Congress Party's attempt to win Jubilee Hills through fraud will be exposed before the people. The BRS will take this issue to every doorstep and ensure justice." (ANI)

