Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): BRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday accused the Congress of using minority communities as a vote bank, the result of which, he said, is that they are still living in poverty.

"The minorities were still living in poverty because Congress just used them for their benefit and saw them as a vote bank," KTR said while speaking at a roadshow in Parigi in Telangana's Vikarabad district.

Attacking the Congress further ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, KTR alleged that Telangana has many Chief Minister candidates, including Jana Reddy, who is not even contesting in the election.

"Congress has many Chief Ministerial candidates, including Jana Reddy, who is not even contesting in the election. What do you want? Current (Electricity) or Congress, Rythu Bandhu or Rabandu (vultures), schemes or scams?" KTR asked while speaking at a roadshow in Parigi in Telangana's Vikarabad district.

He claimed that the Karnataka farmers were coming to Telangana and saying that it was a mistake to elect Congress in Karnataka, which has only worsened the their problems.

He said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao worked for the welfare of the minorities by setting up educational institutions, giving scholarships, allotting the highest minority budget, and introducing schemes that uplifted the minority communities.

"To suppress the voice of the KCR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of different states were coming to Telangana, and Rahul Gandhi from Delhi and DK Shivkumar from Karnataka were also coming here. But a lion-like KCR will fight it alone," said KTR.

Highlighting the BRS schemes that have been implemented until now, KTR said that CM KCR introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the upliftment of the Dalit community, increased the reservations of the tribal community from 6% to 10%, set up 1,001 Gurukula schools across the state, provided scholarships for students who aspire to study abroad, and resolved water and current problems.

KTR highlighted the BRS party's manifesto: - Life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakhs to over 93 lakhs below poverty line (BPL) families on the lines of Rythu Bima being implemented to farmers, superfine rice supply to all ration card holders under the Telangana Annapurna scheme, a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 per eligible woman under the Saubhagya Laxmi scheme; Aarogyasri coverage to be increased to Rs. 15 lakh; an increase in Asara pension money to Rs. 5000, gas cylinder for Rs. 400.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30, and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

