Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI): In a heated exchange in the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president, KT Rama Rao (KTR) urged Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to take note of repeated interruptions by Congress Ministers, emphasizing the importance of patience and restraint from the Treasury bench.

Addressing the Speaker, KTR stressed that the essence of democracy lies in the open exchange of ideas, where both the government and opposition have a platform to present their views. He also pointed out that opposition members often highlight unfulfilled promises by the government, warning that if provoked, they could raise serious allegations regarding corruption and internal dissension within the ruling party.

"Speaker sir, you are an experienced and senior member. You have held high positions earlier. I sincerely request you to get the records of how many times the Ministers have interrupted. If the Ministers get so excited and speak, then how it will work? There are 53 new Congress members here. The essence of democracy, the beauty of discussion in Assembly is Discussion, Debate, Dissent," he said.

"The Opposition will have our say and the government will have its way. That is the essence of democracy. I request you and them (treasury), Ministers should have patience and the treasury bench should have restraint. Opposition will generally raise the promises not fulfilled by the government. Speaker sir, please tell the Ministers. If we have to provoke, we can also talk many things," KTR emphasized further.

Earlier on Tuesday, KTR launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government for prioritizing beauty pageants over addressing the "escalating crisis of farmer suicides in Telangana."

Speaking in the Assembly, KTR criticized the government's decision to spend Rs 55 crore on events like Miss World while claiming that farmers are struggling without drinking or irrigation water, according to a statement released by his office.

"When the state is reeling under distress, with farmers taking their lives, the government is busy organizing beauty contests. These events have no relevance or necessity," KTR said. (ANI)

