Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4 (ANI): Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday was adjourned sine die.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minjster Revanth Reddy made a statement on the Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey 2024 report in the legislative assembly, as per a CMO release.

In his statement, Reddy mentioned that the state government had decided to formulate and implement a plan for various social, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the Scheduled Castes and other weaker sections, a statement from the release said.

The Government vide 19.10.2024 6 122/Cabinet/A2/2024 2 has constituted a Committee under the Chairmanship of Honorable Minister of Irrigation and CAD; Food and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to supervise the conduct of the Social, Educational, Economic, Employment, Political and Caste Survey.

The Planning Department has been designated as the Nodal agency for conducting the survey.

A thorough study of various surveys conducted in other States like Karnataka and Bihar has been done to understand the survey procedures and to understand the best practices. The results of this study have been incorporated into the current SEEEPC survey policy formulation.

The schedules of houselisting, survey and guidelines for enumerators are prepared after taking into consideration the views of various Civil Society organization, social scientists, intellectuals and other stakeholders.

The survey form had a total of 57 questions, and information related to social, economic, educational, employment, political and caste aspects was collected in a total of 75 fields including additional sub-questions.

Each district of the state is divided into an Enumeration Block (EB) of 150 households. Thus, 94,261 Enumeration Blocks have been formed.

One Enumerator has been appointed for each Enumeration Block and a supervisor was appointed to supervise every ten enumerators. Thus, 1,03,889 Enumerators and Supervisors were appointed across the State.

The Social, Economic, Employment, Educational, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey began on 6th November 2024 with house-listing.

In the first phase, house-listing was conducted for 3 days from 6th November to 8th November 2024. The actual survey commenced from 9th November 2024 by collecting the data of the Honorable Governor of Telangana.

The survey in the State commenced on November 6 and completed on December 25. (50 days).

At the end of the survey, the total number of households surveyed was 66,99,602 in rural areas and 45,15,532 in urban areas. The total number of households surveyed was 1,12,15,134. The total number of house-listings was 1,12,15,134 out of 1,15,71,457 households. This indicates a survey coverage of 96.9 percent.

The total number of households not surveyed due to other reasons was 3,56,323. Most of the unsurveyed households were located in GHMC and other urban areas.

Data entry commenced on November 20, 2024 and completed on December 25, 2024. It took 36 days to complete the data entry.

Government completed the survey successfully in all respects within one year as per the decision taken by the Council of Ministers on 4th February, 2024. This reflects effective implementation and timely achievement of targets.

The survey data and results are based entirely on the information voluntarily given to the enumerators by the residents of Telangana.

A total of 3,54,77,554 persons were surveyed in the state based on the households registered in this survey. The number of people by social group is as follows...

The data collected through this survey will be used by the government to formulate policies for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and other weaker sections of the state. This move reflects the government's commitment to equitable growth and a way of addressing the diverse needs of the people of Telangana. It marks the beginning of a new phase of governance based on data, integrity and transparency. (ANI)

