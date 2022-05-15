Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 7,92,599 so far, said a bulletin from the Health Department.

No fresh fatality due to the infection was reported today and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of 25 cases.

A total of 44 people recuperated from the infection today,taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,88,080 till date.

The active cases stood at 408, the bulletin said.

A total of 9,019 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,48,21,817. The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.43 per cent.

