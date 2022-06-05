Hyderabad, Jun 5 (PTI) As many as 63 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday taking that state's total to 7,93,607.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Reveals Names of Arms Suppliers, Hunt On To Nab Them.

Also Read | Karnataka: Woman Commits Suicide in Mysuru; Parents Allege Dowry Death.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 47, a Health department bulletin said.

As many as 47 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,933.

The recovery rate stood at 99.41 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 8,392 samples were tested on the day. The number of active cases was 563, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)