Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 21 (ANI): Ahead of the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple, BJP OBC Morcha National President K Laxman visited Nizam College grounds on Sunday to review the ongoing arrangements for the live telecast of Prana Prathista at Nizam College, in Hyderabad's Basheer Bagh area.

As per the BJP leader, the live telecast will be screened on an 80 by 30 feet mega screen from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Also Read | Shri Ram Family Tree: Ancestors and Descendants of Lord Rama To Know About Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

"Most people cannot participate in the Lord Ram Lallas 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Therefore, I felt it was my duty to organise a live screening on a megascreen, 80 by 30 feet, in Hyderabad for the devoted followers here," K Laxman told ANI.

Starting from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM, a live screening of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, featuring devotion, hymns, and lectures, is being organised on this mega screen," BJP leader added.

Also Read | Sudden Death During TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024: 75-Year-Old Runner Dies of Cardiac Arrest At Marine Drive.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held on Monday at 12:30 pm.

Earlier, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)