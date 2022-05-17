Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI): Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Tuesday departed for London to participate in various meetings organised by UK India Business Council (UKIBC).

From there he will leave for Davos, Switzerland to attend the world economic forum from May 22-26.

“Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organised by @UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the world economic forum from 22-26th May. Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead,” Rama Rao tweeted.

The minister is expected to meet several businessmen and attract job-creating investments in the state.

According to sources, Rao would be pitching for Telangana as an ideal destination for investments. A team of senior officials accompanied KTR, they said.

