Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): Telangana Police have apprehended two drug peddlers with the possession of ganja weighing about 2.6 Kg, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Kanukurthi Sai Naveen and Chatla Vamshi.

According to police, on December 30, acting on credible information, the Commissioner's Task Force, South-East Zone team along with OU Sity Police apprehended Naveen with possession of the contraband at Habsiguda under the limits of OU Sity Police Station.

During the interrogation, he revealed that a few days back he purchased 2 kg of ganja from Vamshi for Rs 3,000 per Kg and sold the same to needy customers for Rs. 1,000 per 100 grams at Habsiguda surrounding areas gaining a huge profit margin.

On this information, the police apprehended Vamshi and found loose ganja in his possession.

Vamshi revealed to the police that earlier, he purchased 3 kg of loose ganja from one unknown villager in Odisha for Rs. 2,500 per Kg and supplied 2 Kg of ganja to Kanukurthi Sai Naveen and the remaining 1 Kg kept with him, selling to customers for Rs 1,000 per 100 grams and gained huge profits illegally, said the police. (ANI)

