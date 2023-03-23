Hyderabad(Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): An act of bravery by Sub-Inspector Karunakar Reddy circumvented a major accident and saved the lives of 16 ABVP activists and other cops in Hyderabad, Telangana.

On Tuesday morning, a police van carrying some detained ABVP protestors who had protested against the leak of TSPSC question papers. Sixteen protesters were being transported to Saifabad police station via the Khairatabad flyover.

Shortly after the van crossed the flyover, home guard Ramesh (58), who was driving the van, suffered an epileptic fit and temporarily fell unconscious

Speaking to ANI, the Sub-inspector of police Karunakar Reddy said, "Sixteen ABVP activists and I were seated in the police van. After crossing the Khairatabad flyover, the driver fell unconscious and lost control of the van."

"The vehicle hit the median and was moving in a zig-zag fashion. I opened the back door of the van and jumped out. I was injured on the right knee while jumping out of the van. I ran and caught up with the van and opened the driver's door," he added.

"I found the driver lying on the seat unconscious and blood coming out from his mouth. I immediately steered the steering to the left side and applied the brake with my other arm. Luckily, the DCM hit a big tree and stopped there," he stated. (ANI)

