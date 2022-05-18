Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17 (ANI): Telangana government has initiated the "Driver Empowerment Programme" to offer financial help and empower the drivers.

The main focus of the scheme is to help the drivers belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minority communities and backward groups. It would help them purchase a vehicle and to earn their own bread.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Hameed, an auto driver by profession, said that he recieved the vehicle from the state government's scheme five years ago.

"The total amount was Rs 3 lakh in which I paid Rs 1.5 lakh and another half was paid by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led government. I have cleared all the debt and the vehicle is mine now," he said.

Hailing the KCR government, Hameed said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is really good and is helping the poor.

"Since Telangana is formed, the poor are happy. We got to know about the scheme through a person called Maruti; he asked me to apply in the Haj house and I applied," he said.

K Srinivas, a resident of Noorkhanbazar, also spoke to ANI and said that the Telangana government has launched the best scheme for the poor people in the state.

"Government is giving 50 per cent subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh on auto rickshaw. They are giving subsidies under the self-employment scheme to buy a new auto, and it will help the poor people," he said.

Further, he added that the TRS-led Telangana government is helping people in the state in the form of Welfare schemes.

"I thank the TRS government who is working in favour of people. If any new scheme comes from the government, the local leader helps us and guides us to receive its benefit," Srinivas said. (ANI)

