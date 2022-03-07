Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) The Telangana government's outstanding public debt is estimated to be Rs 3,29,988 crore, according to the Budget Estimates 2022-23.

The Rs 3,29,988 crore debt would be 25 percentage of the GSDP, according to the Telangana Budget in Brief 2022-23 document. State Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented the state budget for 2022-23 on Monday.

The Rs 3,29,988 crore includes Open Market Loans (Rs 2,89,873 crore), loans from central government (Rs 7,188 crore), loans from autonomous bodies, etc (Rs 13,591 crore) and Special Securities and Provident Fund, etc (Rs 19,336 crore).

The outstanding public debt was Rs 2,05,858 crore and Rs 2,44,019 crore according to 2019-20 accounts and 2020-21 accounts respectively.

It was Rs 2,85,120 crore as per Revised Estimates 2021-22.

