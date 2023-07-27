Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): Torrential downpour continued to disrupt normal life across Telangana’s Mahabubabad district on Wednesday.

Many parts of the district are witnessing flood-like situations following the heavy rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert for Telangana for the next three days from July 25-27 and predicted heavy rainfall in the state.

"Under the influence of this, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most of the places during the next four to five days...," said Nagaratna, Director at the Metrological Centre, Hyderabad.

"At present, the weather situations indicate that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay and its adjoining areas and this upper air circulation is likely to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas during the next 24 hours. This is extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level," she said on Monday.

IMD forecasted extremely heavy rainfall will likely continue over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till Thursday as a well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

