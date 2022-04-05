Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,91,375.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 17.

A Health department bulletin said 41 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,004.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 16,267 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases was 260, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent.

