Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Telangana reported 1,682 fresh coronavirus cases and 8 deaths, pushing the state's tally of positive cases to 93,937.

With eight more fatalities the toll rose to 711, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 17.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corpoation (GHMC), the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, continued to witness low number of infections with only 235 cases being reported.

The GHMC was followed by Rangareddy 166, Warangal Urban 107 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 106 districts.

Except Kumram Bheem Asifabad 9 and Vikarabad 7, all other districts reported cases in double digits.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.75 per cent, while it was 1.92 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was72,202, while 21,024 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 76.86 per cent in the state, while it was 72.51 per cent in the country.

The bulletin said 19,579 samples were tested on August 17.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 7.72 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 20,818, it added.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories, the bulletin said.

