Adilabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): The situation was brought under control by police after there were tensions over a social media post, informed the police on Saturday.

The police officials informed that members from one community staged a protest in front of the One town police station after a local posted a social media status.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 795 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Climbs to 4.11%.

"We've registered a case under relevant sections of IPC against one person (who posted the post on social media) for hurting religious sentiments and have arrested the accused. The situation is now under control," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Adilabad, D Uday Kumar Reddy.

The police resorted to lathi-charge onto the protestors so as to bring the situation under control.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stabbing Teen Girl to Death in Govandi.

The officials also said that a curfew might be imposed if the locals engage in another such act.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)