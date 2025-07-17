Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], July 17 (ANI): Cyberabad Police on Thursday arrested three people for allegedly stealing Rs 34 lakh worth of ATM cash at Markhandaya Nagar area, according to police.

The three accused, identified as Yasib Hussain (28), Aamir Aansri (24) and Md. Abed (31) were caught with Rs 17 lakh of cash, and four two-wheeler vehicles used for criminal activity, police said.

Also Read | 'Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds to Darbhanga Viral Video Where Woman at Voter Centre Was Accused of BJP Affiliation.

"On July 17, sleuths of CCS Balanagar & (Law and order) Jeedimetla Police nabbed above notorious (ATM Gas Cutting) offenders and recovered stolen property of net cash Rs. 17 lakhs from the possession of the accused persons, and four(04) two wheeler vehicles worth 03 lakhs total worth 20 Lakhs. The case was cracked through a meticulous investigation involving technical and human intelligence," read an official statement.

The police said that the accused gained entry into the HDFC Bank ATM situated at Markhandaya Nagar, under the limits of Jeedimetla PS, by cutting the ATM machine with gas cutters and decamped with net cash Rs 34.71 lakhs.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Murdered by Live-In Partner for Refusing Sex Trade.

The police said that the people have a history of stealing ATM cash. "Notorious ATM Interstate Offender Gang has a history of committing multiple ATM thefts across various states in India. Their modus operandi follows a specific and premeditated pattern" they said.

The gang forms smaller groups, conduct a reconnaissance of the ATMs, buy their equipment locally and steals vehicles before the heist, the police said. The accused are also involved in 4 other criminal cases.

"Prior to committing any offence, the gang forms into smaller groups. They conduct reconnaissance (recce) of ATM centres, specifically targeting those Located in isolated or closed areas, Equipped with external shutters. They source gas cylinders and cutting machines from nearby shops or locations Select midnight hours as the preferred time to commit the offence, minimizing public presence," the police claimed.

The police have registered a case under section 305 (theft) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Investigation into the case is currently ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)