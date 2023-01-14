Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI): Two women died of alleged negligence by doctors in a hospital in Hyderabad district of Telangana, as per official sources on Friday.

P Devender, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Sultan Bazar Division said that the women were admitted to Gandhi Hospital for "better treatment".

"Their family members are alleging medical negligence," ACP said.

ACP said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and action will be taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, the doctors have denied the allegation of negligence and said that the procedures were done correctly, Devender said.

"Their post-mortem will be conducted and action will be taken accordingly. We spoke to doctors who denied any negligence," the ACP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

