Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10 (ANI): A 27-year-old woman has allegedly died by suicide, while her 11-month-old infant son was found dead after being administered poison, in the Meerpet Police Station limits on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said.

Sushmita (27) allegedly died by hanging at her residence, an inspector at Meerpet Police Station said on Friday, adding that her 11-month-old son, Ashwanth Nandan Reddy, was found dead after being administered an unidentified poisonous substance.

Meanwhile, Sister-in-law Lalitha (45) reportedly consumed an unidentified poison and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police stated that a complaint has been lodged alleging harassment by Sushmita's husband, Yashwanth Reddy, which is suspected to have led to the tragic incident.

A case has been registered, and Meerpet Police have launched an investigation.

Further details are awaited.

On Decemeber 21, a police constable serving as a gunman for the Hyderabad Commissioner, attempted to take his own life at his home in Hayath Nagar.

According to a police official, "December 21, 2025, at about 06:30 hrs, one Police Constable of CSW, and resident of Hayath Nagar, attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself on the back side of his head with his service pistol at his residence.

The official further said, "He was immediately shifted and admitted to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be serious. We are investigating the matter." (ANI)

