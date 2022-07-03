Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Setting the tone for the 2023 state Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Telangana's art and culture are a matter of pride for the country.

"People of Telangana are known for their hard work. The state's people have a lot of talent. Telangana is also known for its history and culture, its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us," said PM Modi.

Also Read | #DelhiPolice Have Busted a Gang of Hi-tech Cyber Criminals and Arrested … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Highlighting the work done by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for the welfare of the masses, he said," In the last 8 years, we have initiated various policies for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, backward, and tribal people. That's why people from all sections of society have increased trust in our government and its policies."

"Telangana is witnessing a surge in support for BJP. "Our development works have benefited people across all sections of society especially farmers, youngsters, women and the marginalised communities," PM Modi tweeted.

Also Read | BJP Failed To Find Shortcomings of AAP's Delhi Model: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"PM Modi said that Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar which is a significance for all of us. Sardar Patel kept the foundation of a unified India and now it's BJP's responsibility to carry it further," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The BJP's initiative comes at a time when Telangana is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP sees a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

The Prime Minister addressed a rally after day 2 of BJP's national executive meeting.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

The posters showcased the achievement of the central government. Every nook and cranny of the city has been decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)