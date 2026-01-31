India News | 'Telangana's Economic Survey Shows Positive Outcomes, Inflation at 0.2%', Says Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu on Saturday said the country's economic survey reflects positive outcomes over the past two years, highlighting how the state's inflation being at 0.2% is a key indicator of sound governance.

He added the report counters opposition allegations, showing the government's efforts to maintain economic balance across all sections of society.

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Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "The economic survey report indicates and also shows a positive outcome of our Telangana government for the past two years. The lowest inflation reading is a primary signal that inflation is under control...We are striving to maintain a forthright economic balance for all sections of society. Inflation currently stands at about 0.2%, the lowest in the country, which is a major indicator of our governance...The economic survey report is a rebuttal to all the allegations of propaganda that they (opposition) have been disseminating for the past two years."

On the Union Budget 2026-27, Sridhar Babu expressed optimism, stating, "We are hopeful that the pending projects will be included in the budget...We have made every effort to ensure the Bifurcation Act is implemented properly...We demand one more IIM, the railway projects due for Telangana, and many other due projects..."

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The Economic Survey says 'India's external sector remains strong, with deepening global integration driven by robust exports, resilient services trade, and expanding trade networks. This reflects increased competitiveness, diversification, and adaptability to global demand.'

The Economic Survey of India is regarded as the nation's official annual "report card" on the economy. It provides a comprehensive, data-backed review of the economy's performance over the previous year and offers a broad roadmap for future policy direction. As the government's flagship annual report, it reviews key economic developments over the past 12 months.

The Centre released the 2025-26 economic survey earlier this week, noting that India's economic growth remains resilient, with strong domestic demand as the main anchor, even as the global environment remains fragile.

Taking an optimistic view of the economy, the Economic Survey estimated India's potential growth at around 7 per cent. It also projected that India's GDP growth in FY27 is likely to remain in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent, reflecting the economy's medium-term strength supported by reforms and macroeconomic stability.

Meanwhile, the Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend. FM Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a significant milestone in India's parliamentary and economic history. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)