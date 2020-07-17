Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A senior reporter working with a Telugu private channel died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at SVIMS here.

The deceased, Madhusudan Reddy, was based in Kadapa. This is the second death of a media person in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | COVID-19 Testing Camp To Be Organised at JNU For Three Days: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

A few days ago, a cameraman named Parthasarathy passed away in the same hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)