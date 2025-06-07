Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 (ANI): Rajasthan is likely to experience a severe heatwave in the next few days, with temperatures predicted to rise significantly, an IMD official said on Saturday.

As per the IMD official, a new round of heat waves will begin in the western parts of Rajasthan.

"During the next week, the weather will remain dry in most parts of the state, while the temperature will increase by two to four degrees Celsius in most places. Especially in the border divisions, some parts of the Bikaner division will record maximum temperatures between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius on 8-9 and 10 June. A new round of heat waves will begin in western Rajasthan and surrounding areas in the next 24 hours. Apart from this, strong, dusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in the Bikaner division of western Rajasthan and the adjoining Shekhawati region during the next three to four days," said Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Department, Jaipur.

"Bikaner is expected to experience strong winds and rising temperatures. Jaipur is currently expecting partly cloudy skies with highs around 38-40 °C. However, no rain is expected in Rajasthan for the next 7 days. Strong winds will prevail, potentially leading to thunderstorms. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions," he added.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall on Thursday caused a sharp drop in temperature in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges in Himachal Pradesh. Snowfall on the higher reaches is very rare in June.

The minimum temperature in Dharamshala was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature was 21 degrees Celsius. It has been raining every day for a week in Dharamshala. Tourism industry people are delighted with such weather conditions, as they will attract tourists to the Kangra valley. (ANI)

