Bhopal, Feb 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh got some respite from a week-long chilly weather with temperatures rising on Monday in parts of the state due to an induced cyclonic circulation over west Rajasthan, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

PK Saha, senior meteorological with IMD's Bhopal office, said the minimum temperature in the state capital rose from 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday to 7.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

A similar trend was seen in other parts of the state, too, he said.

"Temperatures are rising in MP due to an induced cyclonic circulationover adjoining west Rajasthan. The maximum temperature in Bhopal was 27.7 degrees Celsius, Indore 28.6 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 28.7 degrees Celsius and Jabalpur 25.7 degrees Celsius," Saha said.

Cold wave conditions may prevail in isolated places in Umaria, Balaghat, Mandla and Seoni, as per the IMD forecast valid till Tuesday morning.

Umaria and Mandla recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius was registered in Khandwa, the IMD said.

