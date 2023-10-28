Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Ten direct relatives of former Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh have thrown their hat in the ring for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held next month.

Of these 10, five candidates are sons of the former CMs, two are nephews, a brother, a grandson and a daughter-in-law. Among the candidates, six are contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and four are contesting from Congress party in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Sixth CM of Madhya Pradesh Govind Narayan Singh's son Dhruv Narayan Singh and grandson Vikram Singh are contesting from Bhopal Madhya assembly seat and Rampur-Baghelan seat in Satna district respectively from the BJP. State's eleventh chief minister Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha's son Om Prakash Sakhlecha is contesting from Jawad assembly seat in Neemuch district from BJP and he is a cabinet minister in current BJP government in the state.

Similarly, 12th CM of Madhya Pradesh Sunder Lal Patwa's nephew Surendra Patwa is contesting from Bhojpur assembly seat in Raisen district from BJP. State's 22nd chief minister Uma Bharti's nephew Rahul Singh Lodhi is a BJP candidate from Khargapur assembly seat in Tikamgarh district. The state's 23 chief minister Babu Lal Gaur's daughter-in-law, Krishna Gaur is in fray from Govindpura assembly seat in Bhopal from BJP.

On the other hand, Tenth chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kailash Joshi's son Deepak Joshi is conesting from Khategaon assembly seat in Dewas district from Congress party. Similarly, state's 13th CM Arjun Singh's son Ajay Singh Rahul is in the fray from Churahat assembly seat in Satna District. The 20th chief minister of the state, Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh and brother Laxman Singh are contesting from Raghogarh assembly seat and Chachoura seat respectively in Guna district.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

