Dhar, October 28: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday visited the house of a girl who benefitted from Girl Scooty Scheme on her invitation and sipped tea at her house in Dhar district. CM Chouhan arrived here to address an election rally for upcomoing state assembly polls in Sundrel village in the district. During this, a girl named Varsha who benefitted from Scooty scheme arrived on the stage and told CM that she passed Class 12 with first division and was provided a scooty.

After that, the girl also invited the chief minister to have a cup of tea at her home. Chouhan accepted the invitation and reached her house after the program was over. The Chief minister also drove Varsha's scooty, clicked a picture with her daughter on the scooty on the occasion. CM Chouhan had tea along with the family member and also got Rakhi tied from Varsha's mother. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washes Feet of Women at CM Ladli Behna Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur (Watch Video).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Visits House of Girl Who Benefitted From Scooty Scheme

#WATCH | Dhar: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "...Today I am very happy, I was invited by this girl who received a scooty for securing top position in 12th class. I visited her home...I am so happy after meeting her. We gave scooty to children who secured top… pic.twitter.com/nZWbHkxzRM — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

After drinking tea, CM Chouhan said, "The tea is so delicious that I cannot describe it. Because it contains the love of my sister (varsha's mother) mixed in it. I am very happy, Varsha does not have a father but has a maternal uncle (referring to himself)."

Varsha's mother has taught her by doing labourer work. She got over 85 percent marks in the 12th board exams and got scooty. It is my resolve that students, who are born in poor families, should not be deprived of education. Children's dreams will not be supposed to die. All children should be assured that their Mama is always with them, the chief minister added. Budhni Election 2023: Congress Candidate Vikram Matsal to Take on BJP's Shivraj Shingh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)