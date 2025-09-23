Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): At least ten people, including two children and eight adults, were injured after a two-storey house collapsed behind Premsukh Talkies on Jawahar Marg in Indore late on Monday night, officials said.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with authorities suspecting that more individuals may still be trapped under the debris.

Also Read | Kabul to Delhi via Plane Landing Gear: Is Viral Story of Afghan Boy Reaching India From Afghanistan Hiding in Aircraft's Rear Wheel Well True or Fake? Know the Truth Here.

All the injured have been rescued and shifted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Indore Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the building had commercial shops on the ground floor and residential quarters above.

Also Read | Delhi: 13-Year-Old Afghan Boy Sneaks Into Kam Air Flight RQ-4401’s Landing Gear Compartment to Reach India (See Pics).

"It's a two-story building. Shops are located below it, and above it appears to be a residential area. Approximately 40-45% of the building has collapsed. Some people are buried under the debris, of which 10 have been shifted to the hospital. There's a possibility that more people may be buried. Search operation is ongoing," he said.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma, who is overseeing the rescue operation, said that 13 people were believed to be inside the structure at the time of the incident.

"Thirteen people were inside. Rescue operations are underway, with ten individuals already rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. The remaining three people are still being rescued by the SDRF and municipal teams, who are working to ensure everyone is safely evacuated and treated. No detailed reports are available yet, but the situation is being closely monitored. The priority is to rescue all trapped individuals and provide them with necessary medical care," he said.

He added that the district administration is continuously monitoring the situation. "Medical staff is overseeing the ongoing rescue operation following the collapse. The house is reported to be approximately eight years old, and we are gathering more information about this. But right now, our first priority is to rescue everyone and provide them proper treatment," the Collector stated.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indore Municipal Corporation, and other emergency responders are at the site, carrying out rescue and clearance operations. Heavy machinery and equipment are being used to remove the debris and search for any survivors.

Officials said that updates will be provided as the situation evolves and more details emerge. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)