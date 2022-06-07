Noida, Jun 7 (PTI) The tentative date for demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida has been moved from August 28 to August 21, officials said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had earlier permitted extending the demolition date till August 28 from May 22 this year after the private company engaged for the work approached it with a plea for time extension.

"The tentative date for demolition has been moved to August 21 now. The time limit extension granted by the honourable Supreme Court is till August 28. The decision has been taken in order to create a buffer period so that the work is completed in any case by August 28," Noida Authority's CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI.

The senior IAS officer said the private agency engaged for the demolition work recently made a presentation to the Noida Authority about the work progress and its preparation.

"The company said they are on track for the job. It said it has on its own taken a buffer period of 12 days from the actual date of demolition (August 28). They will be ready 12 days in advance. So it has been decided to shift the demolition date by one week to August 21," Maheshwari said.

The Supreme Court had on August 31 last year ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers which had come up in violation of building bye-laws inside Supertech's Emerald Court group housing society in Sector 93A.

The towers were earlier scheduled for demolition on May 22 and test blasts were held on April 10 at the site by Edifice Engineering, which was hired by Supertech for the work.

Edifice has roped in South African firm Jet Demolitions for expertise in the job.

