Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): The security forces busted a terror hideout on Saturday and recovered arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, police said.

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army's 58 RR in the Lancha area of Mahore sub-division in Reasi.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Killed, Four Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Doda As Driver Loses Control (See Pic).

"Acting on the reliable information regarding the presence of a hideout in the general area of Mahore sub division, a joint operation was launched to sanitise the area which was jointly led by Reasi Police and Army 58 RR in the Lancha area of Mahore," the police stated.

The police recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two tiffin IEDs with electric detonators, two pistols, and 400 grammes of explosive powder.

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Two Killed During Heavy Exchange of Firing at Tri-Junction of Imphal East.

"Besides the IED and two pistols, the search parties also recovered two electric detonators, 400 grams of explosive powder, two pistol magazines, 40 rounds of AK assault rifle, 40 metres of electric wire, five metres of plastic rope, one steel plate, one glass, a bag, three bedsheets and some pictures," it added.

SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma said, "Joint operations with the Army are still going on in the area of Mahore and security forces in Reasi are committed to neutralising any nefarious designs of anti-national elements." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)