Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) BJP national general secretary and party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, on Friday said that terrorism in the region would be decisively crushed as a new vision of progress, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is taking shape.

Paying tribute to the security personnel, who lost their lives in the encounter in Kathua, Chugh said, "Pakistan's ISI has been making desperate efforts to disrupt peace and progress in J&K. However, the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Modi, which focuses on development, will go a long way in defeating the ISI's designs."

Chugh highlighted the upcoming infrastructure projects that symbolize Jammu and Kashmir's transformation.

"Very soon, the prime minister will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Srinagar which will also see the world's highest railway bridge coming into operation. This marks the dawn of a new chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The BJP leader emphasized that Pakistan's attempts to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir will not succeed.

"The ISI cannot disrupt the developmental vision of Vande Bharat. Every effort to push terrorists into J&K will be met with a strong and firm response," he said.

Reflecting on the impact of the abrogation of Article 370, Chugh said, "Ever since Article 370 was repealed, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a manifold increase in development. New job opportunities are emerging and terrorism has been comprehensively replaced by a new era of tourism."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's former Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina accused Pakistan of continuously attempting to fuel unrest in the region, particularly during the holy month of Ramzan.

"Pakistan-backed militants are trying to spread bloodshed, disrupt peace and hinder the progress of Jammu and Kashmir. Those who oppose harmony and prosperity are fueling terror by repeatedly violating borders," he said.

Raina commended the security forces for their role in thwarting infiltration attempts.

"The army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces have successfully countered Pakistan's conspiracies. Even though some terrorists managed to enter, our brave forces neutralized them. Unfortunately, we lost four valiant policemen in the Kathua encounter. The entire nation salutes and stands with the families of these martyrs," he said.

Raina also pointed to a shift in infiltration tactics.

"Earlier, infiltrations were happening from Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara and Baramulla. Now, the enemy seems to have changed its strategy, attempting to breach the international border. But their conspiracy will never succeed," he asserted.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring security, stability and development in Jammu and Kashmir, vowing that terrorism would have no place in the region in future.

