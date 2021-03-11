Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Thursday.

The operation is underway.

"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier this week, Al-Badr chief Ganie Khwaja was neutralised while two terrorists managed to escape during an encounter in Sopore. (ANI)

