Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out on Friday morning between security forces and terrorists in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted today.

The encounter is underway at Srichand Top (forest area) East of Batkoot in Pahalgam.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

